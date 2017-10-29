Spanish La Liga
Girona 2-1 Real Madrid

By Shamoon Hafez

Girona v Real Madrid graphic
Although they have never won a major trophy, Girona have won the Catalan regional title twice. They have also won the Spanish fourth tier (Tercera Division) five times and their group - although not the overall title - in both the third tier (Segunda Division B) and second tier (Segunda Division) once each

Champions Real Madrid suffered an embarrassing defeat at La Liga first-timers Girona and are now eight points behind league leaders Barcelona.

Midfielder Portu back-heeled in the winner in the second half, four minutes after ex-Middlesbrough striker Cristhian Stuani's equaliser.

On-loan Manchester City full-back Pablo Maffeo and Portu both struck the woodwork for the home side.

Isco had given Real a first-half lead by tapping in from close range.

The result leaves Zinedine Zidane's side in third place after 10 games behind unbeaten Barca and Valencia, while Girona collected just their third victory of the season.

Ex-Boro boys humble Real

Portu scores for Girona
Match winner Portu started his career at Valencia

This is Catalan side Girona's debut season in the top flight of Spanish football, having been founded in 1930, and Sunday saw a squad made up mainly of loan players and free signings claimed the biggest victory in their history.

On the back drop of Catalonia being stripped of its autonomy for declaring independence, a number of supporters held up flags inside the 13,500-capacity Montilivi Stadium in support of their region.

The hosts took the game to their much-vaunted opponents - the current Spanish and European champions - and were fully rewarded for doing so.

Maffeo's cross-shot looped over goalkeeper Kiko Casilla and came off the post, as did Portu's flicked header across goal.

Real's world player of the year Cristiano Ronaldo was closely marked by former Middlesbrough centre-back Bernardo, but it was the Portuguese's shot which goalkeeper Yassine Bounou parried for Isco's opener.

Girona continued to go on the offensive in the second period and turned the game around in the space of four minutes.

Another former Boro player, Stuani, coolly tucked in the leveller, before Portu's instinctive strike sealed a famous victory.

Girona supporters
Some Girona supporters held pro-Catalan flags in the game against Real Madrid

Real run comes to an end - the stats

  • Before the loss against Girona, Real Madrid had not lost their previous 58 La Liga matches against promoted sides since being beaten by Almeria in 2008.
  • Real Madrid's 13-match top-flight away winning streak, the longest ever by any team in Europe's top five domestic leagues, comes to an end.
  • Real lost a game in which they led for the third time in Zinedine Zidane's tenure after defeats against Sevilla and Barcelona.

Line-ups

Girona

  • 13Bounou
  • 25Maffeo
  • 15Ramírez López
  • 2Bernardo
  • 20Muniesa
  • 11BenítezBooked at 87mins
  • 9Portugués ManzaneraSubstituted forKayodeat 82'minutes
  • 8Pons
  • 6Granell Nogué
  • 24GarcíaSubstituted forTimorat 75'minutes
  • 7StuaniSubstituted forMojicaat 88'minutesBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 1Iraizoz
  • 3Mojica
  • 4Ramalho
  • 12Soares de Paulo
  • 16Timor
  • 18Kayode
  • 23García

Real Madrid

  • 13Casilla
  • 19HakimiSubstituted forAsensioat 66'minutes
  • 5VaraneSubstituted forNachoat 45'minutes
  • 4Ramos
  • 12MarceloSubstituted forVázquezat 66'minutes
  • 8Kroos
  • 14Casemiro
  • 10ModricBooked at 45mins
  • 22Isco
  • 7Ronaldo
  • 9Benzema

Substitutes

  • 6Nacho
  • 15Hernández
  • 17Vázquez
  • 18Llorente
  • 20Asensio
  • 24Ceballos Fernández
  • 35Ramos Wade
Referee:
Alejandro José Hernández Hernández
Attendance:
13,382

Match Stats

Home TeamGironaAway TeamReal Madrid
Possession
Home38%
Away62%
Shots
Home15
Away15
Shots on Target
Home4
Away6
Corners
Home2
Away7
Fouls
Home21
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, Girona 2, Real Madrid 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Girona 2, Real Madrid 1.

Booking

Johan Mojica (Girona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Casemiro (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Johan Mojica (Girona).

Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Juanpe.

Foul by Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid).

Pablo Maffeo (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Olarenwaju Kayode (Girona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Attempt blocked. Olarenwaju Kayode (Girona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by David Timor.

Substitution

Substitution, Girona. Johan Mojica replaces Cristhian Stuani.

Attempt missed. Casemiro (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lucas Vázquez.

Booking

Aday Benítez (Girona) is shown the yellow card.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Aday Benítez (Girona) because of an injury.

Foul by Nacho (Real Madrid).

Cristhian Stuani (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Isco with a through ball.

Offside, Real Madrid. Isco tries a through ball, but Lucas Vázquez is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Girona. Olarenwaju Kayode replaces Portu.

Attempt blocked. Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sergio Ramos.

Isco (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Marc Muniesa (Girona).

Offside, Real Madrid. Nacho tries a through ball, but Cristiano Ronaldo is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Luka Modric with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Aday Benítez.

Substitution

Substitution, Girona. David Timor replaces Borja García.

Foul by Toni Kroos (Real Madrid).

Portu (Girona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) with an attempt from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Toni Kroos.

Isco (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Álex Granell (Girona).

Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Portu (Girona).

Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Marc Muniesa.

Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Pablo Maffeo.

Attempt missed. Cristhian Stuani (Girona) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Álex Granell with a through ball.

Substitution

Substitution, Real Madrid. Marco Asensio replaces Achraf Hakimi.

Substitution

Substitution, Real Madrid. Lucas Vázquez replaces Marcelo.

Attempt missed. Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Achraf Hakimi.

Sunday 29th October 2017

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona109102832528
2Valencia1073027111624
3Real Madrid106221991020
4Atl Madrid10550156920
5Sevilla10613119219
6Villarreal105231611517
7Leganés1052395417
8Real Betis95131917216
9Real Sociedad104242120114
10Getafe103341311212
11Levante102621113-212
12Girona103341115-412
13Celta Vigo103251916311
14Ath Bilbao103251012-211
15Espanyol9243812-410
16Dep La Coruña92251018-88
17Eibar10226522-178
18Las Palmas9207722-156
19Malaga10118621-154
20Alavés10109416-123
