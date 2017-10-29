Solihull Moors: Goalkeeper Nathan Vaughan leaves National League club
Goalkeeper Nathan Vaughan has left National League club Solihull Moors.
He made 12 appearances this season, the last in a 4-2 defeat at Guiseley on 21 October, but Nick Townsend has played the last two games.
Vaughan, who joined the Moors from Worcester City in 2016, made a name for himself by scoring in an away win at Torquay United in August.
It led to the 36-year-old winning the National League player of the month award.