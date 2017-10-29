Napoli 3-1 Sassuolo

From the section

Dries Mertens scored his 10th league goal of the season for Napoli

Napoli maintained their unbeaten start to the Serie A season and pulled three points clear at the top of the table by beating strugglers Sassuolo.

Belgian Dries Mertens netted his 10th league goal of the season, with Allan and Jose Callejon also scoring.

Maurizio Sarri's side have won 10 and drawn one of their opening 11 games in the league this season.

Napoli host unbeaten Premier League leaders Manchester City in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Elsewhere in Serie A...

Lazio and Juventus are both three points behind Napoli after winning at the weekend. Former Manchester United winger Nani was on the scoresheet in Lazio's victory, while Gonzalo Higuain netted twice for Juve.

Former Fulham striker Marcello Trotta, who spent time on loan in the English Football League at Wycombe, Watford, Brentford and Barnsley, scored the winning goal for Crotone in their 2-1 win against Fiorentina.

Ex-Leeds United striker Mirco Antenucci grabbed the only goal as SPAL beat Genoa 1-0. Sampdoria were 4-1 winners against Chievo Verona.

Inter Milan, who are unbeaten this season, travel to Hellas Verona on Monday (19:45 GMT).