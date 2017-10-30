Scottish Gossip: Rangers manager links, Celtic v Bayern Munich

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Former West Ham, Newcastle and Crystal Palace boss Alan Pardew has emerged as a contender for the vacant manager's post at Rangers. (Daily Mail)

Aberdeen will grant Rangers permission to speak to Derek McInnes about becoming their new manager this week - if the Ibrox club agree to pay them £1.5m in compensation. (Herald)

Rangers' move for Derek McInnes will not be rushed as club prepare list of managerial candidates. (Daily Record)

Ryan Christie, on loan at Aberdeen from Celtic, thinks the Dons boss will feel he still has unfinished business at Pittodrie as Rangers prepare to make their move for him. (Sun)

Rangers would have to pay out substantial compensation to Club Brugge if they want to land manager Michel Preud'homme - even though he quit earlier this year. (Scotsman)

Celtic striker Moussa Dembele has the arrogance and belief to go to the next level, says manager Brendan Rodgers. (Daily Record)

Midfielder Stuart Armstrong tells Celtic to aim high against Bayern Munich tomorrow in bid to keep their Champions League dream alive. (Sun)

Bayern Munich defender Mats Hummels is preparing to face a far more explosive Celtic than the one which was battered in Bavaria two weeks ago. (Daily Record)

Lewandowski hopes to play against Celtic after picking up a slight injury at the weekend

Bayern Munich's star striker Robert Lewandowski allays injury fears ahead of Tuesday's visit to Celtic Park. (Bundesliga.com)

Pedro Caixinha's exit has improved the atmosphere in the Rangers dressing room, says midfielder Josh Windass. (Telegraph)

Celtic and Motherwell back plan to pay tribute to former star Phil O'Donnell at next month's Betfred Cup final. (Sun)

Striker Steven MacLean is convinced St Johnstone will get back on track, having gone 456 minutes without scoring a goal. (Sun)

OTHER GOSSIP

Eve Muirhead has found plenty of positives despite her team losing 6-3 to the Canadian rink in the semi final of the Masters of Curling. (The National, subscription required)

Four-time snooker world champion John Higgins says he is driven by the desire to reach 30 ranking titles. (Daily Express, print edition)