Chris McLaughlin's words of the weekend: Can Aberdeen keep Derek McInnes?

McInnes salutes the Pittodrie crowd after Saturday's win over Ross County

BBC Scotland's senior football reporter, Chris McLaughlin, analyses a talking point from the weekend's action, asking what's behind the words.

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes on speculation linking him with Rangers "I'm happy here, as I've stated often enough."

He's not lying. I've seen it. I've watched Derek McInnes in action behind the scenes at Pittodrie. I've watched him talking to the chairman and his staff after games, witnessed him from just yards away, dancing up and down the touchline as another of his players finds the net.

He's a man happy at his work but the potential problem for those in the north-east who are determined he'll stay, is that he's also ambitious.

Those in red will baulk at the well worn line about what else he can possibly achieve in the Granite City. A club's pride has been restored under the former Rangers midfielder in recent years.

His record since his arrival in 2013 speaks for itself, but even the most diehard Don will know deep down there's an element of truth in what those further south are saying.

Plans for a new stadium and training base are stalling. This year's revamped squad is good but has a lot to live up to and Celtic remain completely uncatchable.

But McInnes is also shrewd. Sunderland came calling and most in the media had the headlines written before a contract was even on the table. Due diligence was done and after peeling back the glossy front cover, he realised there was a potential horror story inside.

He was back up the A90 to a new improved contract with eyebrows raised and respect intact before there was time to digest what was happening.

As the Rangers board start to compile a shortlist of candidates to replace the sacked Pedro Caixinha they'd be well advised to have his trip to Sunderland in mind.

Yes, he wore the light blue with pride as a player and has always harboured a notion of taking charge at Ibrox someday, but it's not beyond the scope to imagine him, once more looking under the bonnet, stepping back, scratching his head and thinking maybe not today.

Derek McInnes's record at Aberdeen Scottish Premiership Scottish Cup League Cup 2013-14 Third Semi-final Winners 2014-15 Second Fourth round Semi-final 2015-16 Second Fourth round Third round 2016-17 Second Runners-up Runners-up

It seems unlikely but entirely possible.

Unlikely because Rangers might well be the challenge McInnes needs. In fact, It could be viewed as a perfect fit for both right now.

The club needs certainty and stability after the short-lived and costly Caixinha experiment. Former players and most fans are screaming for a man who understands what is needed - and McInnes does.

McInnes needs a step up from a club where he has proved himself - Rangers would provide that platform. It all seems to obvious and maybe that could be the stumbling block because there's always the Dave King effect.

In McInnes and Ibrox chairman King, you have two very headstrong individuals, with absolute belief in their own abilities.

King will play a key role in the appointment this time around and it shouldn't be underestimated how crucial that could be to the process. He has a history of challenging the norm and the obvious, of going his own way and those who work with him know he has an extremely stubborn streak.

If King meets McInnes and they hit it off, Aberdeen will be looking for a new manager. If Aberdeen play hardball, which is absolutely their right, King will turn elsewhere and not look back.

Could it be the perfect fit turns into the perfect storm? You wouldn't bet against it. Both parties could have everything to gain but with McInnes 'happy' where he is, perhaps only one party has everything to lose.