Celtic v Bayern Munich

Lewandowski has scored 19 goals in 20 appearances for club and country this season

Bayern Munich will be without striker Robert Lewandowski for Tuesday's Champions League visit to Celtic Park.

The Poland star has not travelled with the squad after picking up a knock in Saturday's win over RB Leipzig.

Thomas Müller, who scored the opener in Bayern's 3-0 victory against Celtic a fortnight ago, had already been ruled out with a thigh problem.

Celtic winger Patrick Roberts is expected to miss out after picking up a hamstring injury at the weekend.

Manager Brendan Rodgers rested captain Scott Brown for the 1-1 draw with Kilmarnock, along with Dedryck Boyata and James Forrest, while Scott Sinclair, Moussa Dembele and Stuart Armstrong were restricted to roles off the substitutes' bench.

Central defenders Jozo Simunovic and Eric Sviatchenko remain sidelined.

Lewandowski left the field in discomfort after scoring his 10th Bundesliga goal of the season in a 2-0 win against RB Leipzig.

Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer and France winger Franck Ribery are long-term absentees for the visitors but Spain defender Javi Martínez, who missed Celtic's visit to the Allianz Arena, played on Saturday.

And Kingsley Coman, who was a fitness doubt, is in the visitors' squad.

On Lewandowski's omission, Bayern chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge told his club's official website: "If we had played against Real Madrid, he might have gone. The coach does not want to risk anything as Saturday's game [away to Borussia Dortmund], which is very important for us, is in the back of his mind."

With Lewandowski's replacement on Saturday, striker Kwasi Okyere Wriedt, not registered for the Champions League, Bayern have included under-19 forward Manuel Wintzheimer.

A home defeat would end Celtic's hopes of progressing to the last 16, while victory would draw them level on points with second-placed Bayern.

Group B leaders Paris St-Germain look to extend their 100% record at home to Anderlecht, who have yet to pick up a point.

