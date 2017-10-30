Ramsgate draw shows how far Guernsey FC have progressed says boss Tony Vance

Tony Vance has been Guernsey FC manager since the club was formed in 2011

Guernsey FC boss Tony Vance says the goalless draw at Ramsgate shows how far his side have come this season.

The Green Lions kept successive clean sheets away from home for the first time December 2014.

"I'm amazed it finished 0-0 to be honest," Vance said.

"0-0 away from home at Ramsgate, we probably would have taken that five or six weeks ago, that's where we are now, we're disappointed to just get a point," he told BBC Radio Guernsey.

Vance has also seen an upturn in the number of players available to him for away trips - taking a full squad to their last few matches on the mainland.

"We've had a fairly good month, from six games we've had four wins and a draw which is great, it's been a good return," he added.

"We've got two games at home and we know home games are something where we would normally have a stronger squad.

"But I don't think we'll have taken a stronger squad as we have done on this away game when you consider there are probably at least five or six decent players back home.

"We've got great competition which is fantastic, and we've got to use that to our advantage, train well over the week and then hopefully get some good positive results at home."