Truro City boss Lee Hodges says people must have realistic expectations about club

Truro City's only win in the last month has been their FA Cup fourth qualifying round victory at Hampton and Richmond Borough

Truro City boss Lee Hodges says people need to be realistic when assessing the club's chances of success this season.

A 10-game unbeaten run from August saw City become the first Cornish club to make the FA Cup first round since 1969.

But City were beaten last week and drew 1-1 with Bognor Regis Town to slip to sixth place in National League South.

"To go on the run we went on was phenomenal and I think sometimes people expect it'll happen week in week out," Hodges told BBC Radio Cornwall.

"There's no chance in the world that's going to happen. We're in a very hard, difficult league and we know that."

City's next game is away at League One side Charlton Athletic on Sunday in their first-ever tie in the first round of the FA Cup - arguably the biggest game in the club's history.

Truro's last league win came a month ago, and their only victory in that time was their FA Cup fourth qualifying round victory against Hampton and Richmond Borough.

"People say because of the cup you've not got the right results, it had nothing to do with that," added Hodges.

"If you'd have said at the start of the season you'd be playing away at Charlton in the FA Cup first round people would have laughed at you.

"But the boys have earned the right, they've worked extremely hard off the pitch and on it to put ourselves in this position.

"It's going to be a special day and it's taken a very long time for the club to get into this position to enjoy a game of football.

"We've still got as job to do, we're still going to go there and give it absolutely everything that we've got, whether we win lose or draw, it'll be a special day for everyone who represents the club."