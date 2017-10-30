Mark Robins: Coventry City boss confident goals will flow after 'perfect' Luton win

Mark Robins was appointed Coventry City manager for a second time in March 2017

Coventry City manager Mark Robins expects plenty more goals from his team after a "perfect" away performance in beating Luton Town.

The Sky Blues scored for the first time in five games in their 3-0 win at Kenilworth Road as the Hatters lost top spot in League Two.

"It was a brilliant result," Robins, 47, told BBC Coventry and Warwickshire.

"It was different game to what we've been used to at home where people sit in behind the ball."

Coventry's goal drought stretched back to their EFL Trophy tie against Walsall on 3 October, but they had not scored in the league since Duckens Nazon's strike against Crewe on 30 September.

When Marc McNulty put the Sky Blues in front against Luton, it was their first goal in 458 minutes - more than seven and a half hours.

Injury-time efforts from Jordan Shipley and Nazon confirmed sixth-placed Coventry's first win in five matches and ended the Hatters' 10-game unbeaten run.

"We've been talking about the fact we've not been scoring goals and that it could become an issue," Robins said.

"But it won't be because we've looked at it, understand what's happening and, all of a sudden, we're getting five or six players in the opposition's box at times.

"If we keep doing that, we'll always be in with a shout in games because we're a decent team - we need to understand the reasons why we've not been scoring and learn from it.

"It'll do the confidence the world of good - it was the perfect away performance."