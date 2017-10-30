Under-17 Euros 2018: Midlands venues named for tournament hosted in England

England beat Spain 5-2 to win the Under-17 World Cup for the first time on Saturday

Burton Albion, Chesterfield and Walsall have been named among the venues for next year's Under-17 European Championship in England.

Rotherham United, St George's Park and Loughborough University will also host games in the annual tournament in May.

England were runners-up to Spain this year but went on to win the Under-17 World Cup on Saturday.

Matches will take place from 4-20 May, with Chesterfield hosting the opener and Rotherham staging the final.

There will be 16 nations taking part in the event, which England won in both 2010 and 2014 and will be hosting for the first time.

"I am very happy that the finals are being staged in England," said Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin.

"The Football Association are experienced hosts of major football events, and we are all looking forward to an exciting and entertaining tournament."