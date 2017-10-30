Massimo Cellino: Ex-Leeds owner fined £100,000 and banned from football for a year

Massimo Cellino was owner of Leeds from April 2014 to May 2017

Former Leeds owner Massimo Cellino has been fined £100,000 and banned for a year by the Football Association.

Cellino breached the rules on football agents over the sale of Ross McCormack to Fulham for £11m in July 2014.

An FA tribunal rejected the Italian's claim that a member of an appeal board that found him guilty in January was biased against him, having been a member of the Association's Council.

They upheld the ruling of a previous arbitration appeal hearing in July.

The FA found Leeds had "used the services of an unauthorised agent" while selling McCormack to Fulham, creating a "sham scouting agreement for the purposes of deceiving the FA."

Cellino then "lied in both his oral and written evidence" to the FA commission about the purpose of the scouting agreement.

The 61-year-old was originally found guilty of bringing the game into disrepute, banned for 18 months and fined £250,000 after having his case heard by a regulatory commission in December 2016.

However, that was reduced to a 12-month ban and £100,000 fine the following month, the punishment upheld following the appeal process.

Cellino sold his shares and full ownership of Leeds to Andrea Radrizanni on 23 May before buying Italian club Brescia in August.