Rob Maclean: Steve Clarke is already making his mark as Kilmarnock boss

Commentator Rob Maclean provides his take on another weekend of Scottish football action.

Clarke proving a real coup for Killie

From the moment he opened his mouth at the media conference introducing him as Kilmarnock manager, Stevie Clarke has been mightily impressive.

He spoke about the honesty of Killie owner Billy Bowie and the board in laying bare the current state of the club, and responded with similar candour about his reasons for taking the job and the need to be realistic about the path towards progress.

Kilmarnock hadn't won in the Premiership prior to his surprise appointment. He was in the stand rather than the dugout, having just been appointed, when the Rugby Park side beat Partick Thistle for their first win of the campaign. They haven't lost since. Their late equaliser in a 1-1 midweek draw at Ibrox signalled the departure of Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha and Killie celebrated the same scoreline at Celtic Park on Saturday.

Clarke would be the first to point out that, despite those coupon-busting results and the win at Firhill, his team are still at the wrong end of the league table.

But there's certainly cause for cautious optimism with Killie having snared a great gaffer.

Forward-thinking Tavernier a real threat

The new Rangers manager will have some clearing out to do ahead of a major squad improvement project.

But some pieces of the puzzle are already there and one who sometimes slips under the radar these days is James Tavernier.

He made a big impact when he arrived in Scottish football two seasons ago. A right-back who scored 15 goals for the Championship winners.

Defending isn't Tavernier's specialist subject, so maybe shunting him further forward makes sense because the quality of his crossing would be a plus in any team.

That delivery at Murrayfield on Saturday for Kenny Miller's second goal in the 3-1 defeat of Hearts and the two crosses in Perth a fortnight before which set up a double for Carlos Pena as St Johnstone were beaten 3-0.

Just three recent examples of Tavernier's value to Rangers. Worth holding on to as long as you're not depending on his defending.

Only way is up for Hopkin

David Hopkin's side have brought their League One form into the second tier of Scottish football

Greenock-born David Hopkin left Morton 25 years ago to carve out an impressive playing career with Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Leeds United and Scotland.

He was a gritty midfielder in those days and he's applied that same dogged determination to his move into management.

Hopkin's Livingston team were expected to settle for survival this season, having swapped League One for the Championship. But they've now surged into second place, winning five of their past six league games.

Hopkin wasn't everyone's cup of tea as a player and he thrived on proving his critics wrong. I only hear good things about the quality of his work at Livi, and it's no surprise to hear that other clubs are already casting an admiring eye in his direction.

Gentleman Jack shows his class

St Mirren manager Jack Ross was furious with Steven McLean immediately after Saturday's derby draw

St Mirren manager Jack Ross is in danger of bringing the game into disrepute. Scottish football can do without his reasoned, balanced, articulate approach.

Having criticised referee Steven McLean's handling of Saturday's 2-2 Renfrewshire derby draw with Morton in Paisley, Ross later issued a statement saying that, having reviewed a couple of key issues in the match, he'd got it wrong.

Thankfully it didn't go as far as a full-scale apology.

But that's enough Jack. This level of honesty and integrity in football management just isn't going to catch on.