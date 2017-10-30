Kieran Dowell: Mark Warburton hints midfielder will return to Everton at end of loan

On-loan Forest midfielder Kieran Dowell (centre) has made three appearances for parent club Everton

Nottingham Forest manager Mark Warburton has strongly hinted that on-loan Everton midfielder Kieran Dowell will return to his parent club when his season-long loan deal expires.

The 20-year-old, part of England's Under-20 squad that won the World Cup last summer, has scored five goals in 14 appearances since joining the Reds.

Three of those goals came in the 3-2 win over Hull City on Saturday.

"It's great to say 'keep him' but he's an Everton player," Warburton said.

"We are delighted to have him. I think he is really enjoying the move and I hope Everton really benefit from the experience he is getting.

"But don't lose sight of the fact that he is an Everton player. Everything is geared towards his development."

Dowell, who has made three first-team appearances for Everton, told BBC Radio Nottingham he was "loving" the move to the City Ground: "I feel like I am getting a lot fitter, and stronger and stronger.

"I am learning the game a lot more than I think I would have done in Everton's Under-23s.

"You definitely become a bit more robust and that's what I have come to do. I'm really happy to be playing every week."