Lyon v Everton

Everton caretaker manager David Unsworth's first game in charge saw a 2-0 defeat at Leicester

Everton's Wayne Rooney, Leighton Baines, Phil Jagielka and Michael Keane have not travelled to Lyon for Thursday's crucial Europa League match.

Keane has a foot injury and the other three have been rested, while academy defender Morgan Feeney is in the squad.

"We just wanted to freshen it up, with one eye on Sunday," caretaker manager David Unsworth said, referring to the league game against Watford.

The Toffees could be knocked out of the competition if they lose.

Defeat in the Group E game coupled with Atalanta avoiding defeat at Apollon Limassol would see the Premier League club eliminated.

"We have an uphill task, but it's not impossible. We'll give everything to win," added Unsworth.

"The Europa League is very important to us because we've got 3,000 Evertonians coming to watch us tomorrow.

"It's important to me and important to the players. I'll pick a team to win the game and I know the lads will do everything they can to win it as well.

"Every time you pull on the shirt for this great club, it's important to win. We want to do it for our fans."

