Scotland: Malky Mackay to 'wait and see' on manager's job

Malky Mackay will get his first taste of international management next month

Interim coach Malky Mackay insists he has "an important job" but will "wait and see" what happens after Scotland's friendly with the Netherlands.

The Scottish FA's performance director has been put in temporary charge of the national team following the departure of manager Gordon Strachan.

Mackay, 45, was asked if he would take the Scotland job full-time.

"I'm in charge of seven teams at the moment and I was in eight different countries last month," said Mackay.

"So, I've got an awful lot on my plate right now.

"I was asked by the board to come in be the interim manager going forward, which I'm very proud to do, but I have quite an important job on my hands at the moment.

"This is an immense honour and right now I'm looking forward to this next couple of weeks and being focused on that. After that? We'll wait and see where that goes."

Former Watford, Cardiff City and Wigan Athletic manager Mackay joined the SFA in December to oversee Project Brave, the organisation's strategy for improving youth development.

"They're defined different roles," said Mackay of the Scotland job and the performance director position.

"Every manager that is Scottish would be proud to be the manager of their national team and right now I am that person. I've played for my nation and I will be managing my nation in two weeks' time. To be able to do that is something that I'll be eternally grateful for and humbled for.

"I'm 10 months into a job that I'm incredibly proud to be doing and a job that's fundamentally, I think, very, very important going forward in Scottish football; about guiding this pathway for our youngsters and making sure there's a close connection with our football clubs."

Scotland missed on a World Cup play-off place

Mackay has named eight uncapped players in his squad for the 9 November friendly meeting with the Dutch at Pittodrie, including four new call-ups.

And he explained his belief that players should only graduate to the first team when the timing is right.

"There's at least three or four of the under-21s that would've made this squad on current form but I'm not going to do that," Mackay added.

"It's not something that I think we should do. There's plenty of nations that have gone on to win European Championships with nearly an under-23 team because as long as you start at under-21, you can finish at 23.

"Invariably we're criticised that our 21s don't get there but if you look halfway through campaigns two or three of the players are taken out, two or three of the best players are taken out and sat on the bench for Scotland.

"Now that progression should happen but it's about when it happens and that's where the communication level is about a pathway where we think the best chance for [Scotland Under-21 coach] Scot Gemmill in two qualifiers [against Latvia and Ukraine] is to put his best team out there, not for me to take two or three who could quite easily make this squad and bring them in.

"It's when they're going to make the jump and that's important going forward."