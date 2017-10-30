Champions League - Group C
Roma19:45Chelsea
Venue: Olimpico

Roma v Chelsea

N'Golo Kante
N'Golo Kante has not played for Chelsea in October

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante could return from injury for Tuesday's Champions League trip to Roma.

Kante, 26, has not played for the Blues since 30 September because of a hamstring injury.

Danny Drinkwater is also set to be included in the squad following a calf problem, with Victor Moses (hamstring) the only definite absentee.

A win for Chelsea would secure a last-16 spot with two games to spare in Group C.

"Kante has trained with us," said Blues boss Antonio Conte. "It's very important in this moment to speak with the player.

"I was a player and I know very well after an injury - above all a muscular problem, a bad injury - it's very important to listen to the player, to find out his sensation and then make the best decision for him and the team.

"We will try to make the best decision."

Roma came back from two goals down to take a 3-3 draw at Stamford Bridge two weeks ago and Conte said he was expecting "another very tough match".

"Our group is a tough group with Atletico Madrid and Roma.

"To stay at the top of this group is really important."

Roma have a number of injury problems, including forwards Patrik Schick (thigh) and Gregoire Defrel (ankle), and defenders Bruno Peres (hamstring) and Rick Karsdorp (cruciate ligament).

But the Serie A side, who are second in the group, have won all three of their league matches 1-0 since drawing with the Premier League champions.

"In London, we saw a beautiful Roma and tomorrow I want to see the same mentality," said boss Eusebio di Francesco.

"That game must be a starting point for us.

"The idea is also to be more realistic than during the last three league matches where we lacked something."

How likely are Chelsea to progress?

Graph showing how Chelsea's chance of progressing in the Champions League is currently 90%

Sports data specialists Gracenote Sports have simulated the remainder of the Champions League group phase one million times based on their current ratings for the clubs involved and their results to date, and have come up with a probability percentage of each side progressing to the knockout stage.

Simon Gleave, head of analysis at Gracenote Sports, said: "Chelsea's 3-3 draw at home to Roma two weeks ago did not affect the Blues' chances of progress too much because of Atletico Madrid's 0-0 draw at Qarabag.

"Chelsea's chance of progress is now 90% and they will be certain of their place in the knockout phase with a win in Rome this week.

"A defeat at Roma though, combined with an expected Atletico home win against Azerbaijan champions Qarabag, will make the group a three-horse race again."

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd33008179
2FC Basel32017346
3CSKA Moscow310237-43
4Benfica300318-70

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG3300120129
2Bayern Munich32016336
3Celtic310238-53
4Anderlecht3003010-100

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea321011477
2Roma31205415
3Atl Madrid302112-12
4FK Qarabag301218-71

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona33007169
2Juventus32014406
3Sporting310245-13
4Olympiakos300338-50

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool312010375
2Spartak Moscow31207345
3Sevilla311167-14
4NK Maribor3012111-101

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City33008179
2Shakhtar Donetsk32014406
3Napoli31025503
4Feyenoord300329-70

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Besiktas33007259
2RB Leipzig311145-14
3FC Porto31026603
4Monaco301226-41

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Tottenham32107257
2Real Madrid32107257
3B Dortmund301237-41
4Apoel Nicosia301217-61
View full Champions League tables

