Champions League - Group A
Man Utd19:45Benfica
Venue: Old Trafford

Manchester United v Benfica

Marcus Rashford and Daley Blind
Marcus Rashford scored the only goal when United beat Benfica in Lisbon

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Manchester United have no new injury concerns as they look for the win that could see them qualify for the knockout stage of the Champions League.

Midfielders Michael Carrick, Marouane Fellaini and Paul Pogba remain out through injury, as are Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Marcos Rojo.

"Our aim is to qualify and finish top. A draw is not bad, but we want to win to get to the last 16," Mourinho said.

"If we can qualify on Tuesday it is better for us."

Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford have rotated on the left wing this season but Mourinho believes they can play together, although would not give anything away on his team selection.

"Benfica are a better team than Basel and CSKA," said Mourinho, who described striker Romelu Lukaku as "untouchable in my team".

"Yes, they are in a difficult position and now they can really only expect to get enough points to go into the Europa League. So they are going to try to get at least a point from our match.

"But since we played in Lisbon they have won in both matches. I think they are more confident, they are more Benfica than two weeks ago, so I expect a difficult match."

Who can qualify from Group A on Tuesday?

Three-time winners Manchester United will qualify if they win and CSKA Moscow fail to beat Basel, or if United draw and CSKA lose.

Basel will be through with a win if United avoid defeat.

Manchester United

Sports data specialists Gracenote Sports have simulated the remainder of the Champions League group phase one million times based on their current ratings for the clubs involved and their results to date, and have come up with a probability percentage of each side progressing to the knockout stage.

Simon Gleave, head of analysis at Gracenote Sports, said: "Three straight wins and a six-point lead over third-placed CSKA Moscow means that Manchester United have a 99.9% chance of playing in the last 16 in February, according to Gracenote Sports.

"A win at Benfica last time out has virtually sealed their place in the knockout phase and a second win against the Portuguese club this week will make the Red Devils mathematically certain. Even a draw will be enough if FC Basel beat CSKA."

Tuesday 31st October 2017

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd33008179
2FC Basel32017346
3CSKA Moscow310237-43
4Benfica300318-70

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG3300120129
2Bayern Munich32016336
3Celtic310238-53
4Anderlecht3003010-100

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea321011477
2Roma31205415
3Atl Madrid302112-12
4FK Qarabag301218-71

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona33007169
2Juventus32014406
3Sporting310245-13
4Olympiakos300338-50

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool312010375
2Spartak Moscow31207345
3Sevilla311167-14
4NK Maribor3012111-101

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City33008179
2Shakhtar Donetsk32014406
3Napoli31025503
4Feyenoord300329-70

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Besiktas33007259
2RB Leipzig311145-14
3FC Porto31026603
4Monaco301226-41

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Tottenham32107257
2Real Madrid32107257
3B Dortmund301237-41
4Apoel Nicosia301217-61
