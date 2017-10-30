Sean St Ledger: Solihull Moors sign former Preston and Leicester City defender

Sean St Ledger moved to the MLS in March 2015, joining Orlando City after an unsuccessful spell with Ipswich

National League side Solihull Moors have signed former Preston and Leicester centre-half Sean St Ledger on a deal until January.

St Ledger has been without a club since being released by MLS side Colorado Rapids in December 2016.

The 32-year-old won the first of 37 caps for the Republic of Ireland in 2009, with his last coming in 2013.

"I've not played a lot of football recently so it will be good for me to get some game time," he said.

"We need to win games and start winning them quickly. We all want to try and keep Solihull in the National League, we don't want to drop down."

St Ledger has battled against a recurring knee injury in recent seasons and was an unable to make an appearance in his last year with the Rapids.