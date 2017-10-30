Kieran Tierney: Celtic left-back signs new six-year contract

Kieran Tierney scored his second goal of the season in Celtic's 3-0 win over Aberdeen next week

Celtic defender Kieran Tierney has signed a new contract with the Scottish champions club until 2023.

The Scotland full-back, 20, has been a first-team regular at Celtic since 2015 and won the first of his eight senior international caps the following year.

He has won two Premiership titles and one Scottish Cup with the Glasgow club.

"I got a long-term deal last year when the manager came in and to have another so soon is brilliant. I still can't believe it," Tierney told Celtic TV.

"It's brilliant to have him [manager Brendan Rodgers] believe in me, he has trusted me since day one.

"I was very young when he came in, I had only played one season in the first team so there was always a doubt that he might bring someone more experienced in, but he has trusted me and I have a lot to thank him for."

Last week, Tierney scored the opener as league leaders Celtic beat nearest challengers Aberdeen 3-0 and he was named in Malky Mackay's Scotland squad for the 9 November friendly against the Netherlands.