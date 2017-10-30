Lee Clark: Bury sack manager after eight months in charge

Bury lost 10 of their 16 games under manager Lee Clark this season

Bury have sacked manager Lee Clark after eight months in the job.

Saturday's 1-0 defeat by Doncaster was Bury's fourth successive defeat, leaving them 23rd in the League One table with 12 points from 16 games.

Clark, 45, won only nine of his 33 games as Shakers boss after leaving Scottish Premiership side Kilmarnock to take charge at Gigg Lane in February.

Assistant manager Alan Thompson has also left the club with immediate effect.

The 43-year-old had previously worked alongside Clark at Birmingham City and Blackpool.

Clark helped keep Bury in League One last season after taking over with the club 21st in the table, but they are already three points adrift of safety this campaign.

"I have enjoyed my time at Bury enormously and I wish the board, the players and the supporters all the very best for this season and beyond," Clark told the club website.

Bury have yet to announce who will be in charge of the team for their FA Cup first round fixture at National League side Woking on Saturday, 5 November.