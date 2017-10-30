BBC Cymru Wales to broadcast Wales football games v France and Panama live

Wales face World Cup qualifiers Panama for the first time in November

Wales' football internationals against France and Panama next month will be broadcast live by BBC Wales.

Chris Coleman's team face France in Paris on Friday, 10 November (20:00 GMT) and Panama in Cardiff on Tuesday, 14 November (19:45 GMT).

Both games will be shown live on BBC Wales television, BBC Radio Wales, Radio Cymru and online.

The friendly against France will be shown on BBC 1 Wales, with the Panama match on BBC Two Wales.

"Once again BBC Wales is at the heart of the sporting action, offering Wales fans the opportunity to follow Chris Coleman and his squad both home and away on all of our broadcast services," said BBC Wales head of sport Geoff Williams.