BBC Sport - England Under-17s return home after World Cup win

'We can go on to achieve big things' - England's U17 world champions return

England's Under-17 World Cup-winning squad arrive back in the country showing off an extensive collection of silverware.

Golden boot winner Rhian Brewster, player of the tournament Phil Foden, captain Joel Latibeaudiere and manager Steve Cooper are all determined to build on their success in India.

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS: Highlights: England beat Spain to win U17 World Cup

Top videos

Video

'We can go on to achieve big things' - England's U17 world champions return

Video

Ancelotti, Giggs, Dyche? Pundits debate next Everton manager

Video

Perfect way to mark five-year anniversary - Dyche

Video

Newcastle had control until goal - Benitez

Video

Dyche v Benitez: Battle of the beards

Video

This might be the craziest minute of football you'll ever see

Video

O'Neill welcomes return of McNair and Ward

Top Stories