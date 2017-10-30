BBC Sport - England Under-17s return home after World Cup win
'We can go on to achieve big things' - England's U17 world champions return
Football
England's Under-17 World Cup-winning squad arrive back in the country showing off an extensive collection of silverware.
Golden boot winner Rhian Brewster, player of the tournament Phil Foden, captain Joel Latibeaudiere and manager Steve Cooper are all determined to build on their success in India.
