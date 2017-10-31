Scottish Gossip: Moussa Dembele, Kieran Tierney, Celtic, Rangers, Dundee United

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

No fewer than 17 EPL clubs will watch Celtic stars Moussa Dembele and Kieran Tierney in action against Bayern Munich in Glasgow this evening. (Daily Record)

Dedryck Boyata makes it clear that Celtic must not be struck by the same feeling of intimidation that crippled them in the 3-0 loss at Bayern two weeks ago. (Herald, subscription only)

Glory nights at Celtic Park are great, but we need to beat the Champions League elite more regularly, says manager Brendan Rodgers. (Telegraph)

Celtic and Scotland defender Kieran Tierney thanks role model and club skipper Scott Brown after penning new six-year contract. (Sun)

Hibernian defender Paul Hanlon is determined to become a regular fixture for Scotland after his first call up for next month's friendly with the Netherlands. (Daily Record)

Former Rangers and Aberdeen goalkeeper Neil Alexander urges the Ibrox club to do whatever it takes to make Derek McInnes their next manager. (Herald, subscription only)

Rangers must win the Scottish Premiership title 'as soon as possible', insists director of football Mark Allen. (Daily Mail)

Dundee United interview former Hearts boss Csaba Laszlo as they seek a replacement for Ray McKinnon. (Sun)

Nottingham Forest manager Mark Warburton steps up interest in St Mirren forward Lewis Morgan and could bid for the 21-year-old in January. (Sun)

A new scouting network at Rangers includes former fans' favourite John Brown. (Daily Record)

Ex-Rangers and Hearts midfielder Ian Black, 32, joins English non-league side FC Chorley. (Sun)

Former Scotland international James McFadden reveals how Celtic came close to signing him in 2003 before he joined Everton. (Daily Record)

OTHER GOSSIP

John Barclay, the 31-year-old captain for the upcoming autumn internationals, can lead Scotland into the 2019 World Cup, says assistant head coach Matt Taylor. (Daily Mail, print edition)