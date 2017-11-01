Arsenal v Crvena Zvezda
Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger will continue to rotate his squad in the Europa League in Thursday's game with Crvena Zvezda.
Jack Wilshere, Theo Walcott and Olivier Giroud are all likely to come into the team - with Mesut Ozil, Alexandre Lacazette and Alexis Sanchez rested.
The Gunners, who have won all three Group H games so far, will reach the knockout stages if they win.
"Both of the teams do well," said Wenger, when asked about his rotation.
"Even in training, when we play them against each other, it's very tight. I've gone into a rotation policy and I want to stick to that at the moment."
The hosts would qualify for the last 32 if they draw with Crvena Zvezda - commonly known as Red Star Belgrade - and Bate Borisov do not beat Cologne.
Arsenal, who are fifth in the Premier League, visit unbeaten leaders Manchester City on Sunday.
"I must say I am pleased with the quality of our performances in every single competition," said Wenger.
"It's very difficult to make a change. They all want competition, they all deserve competition because of their quality.
"If you look at the number of minutes played by all of these players since the start of the season, many of them are in very competitive shape and that should be an advantage for the rest of the season."
Shkodran Mustafi (hamstring), Sead Kolasinac (hip), Santi Cazorla (ankle), Danny Welbeck and David Ospina (both groin) are all out injured against Crvena Zvezda.
MATCH FACTS
- Arsenal's win in Belgrade was their first in three meetings with Crvena Zvezda - they also met in the 1978-79 Uefa Cup last 16 when Arsenal were eliminated after they lost 1-0 on the road then drew 1-1 Highbury.
- Arsenal have only ever won their opening four games in the group stages of European competition once - winning their first five in the 2005-06 Champions League en route to the final.
- The Gunners are unbeaten in all six of their home Uefa Cup/Europa League games under Arsene Wenger, winning the last five after drawing with PAOK Salonika in 1997-98.
- Arsenal have only failed to score in one of their last 26 games in European competition - at the Emirates against Barcelona in February 2016 (2-0).
- Crvena Zvezda won their opening away game in this competition at Cologne - excluding qualifiers. They have not won back-to-back away matches in European competition since November 1991 (a run of four), en route to winning the European Cup.
- The Serbian side have been shown 10 cards in the group stages so far, including a red in the reverse fixture against Arsenal (nine yellows) - no side has been shown more in the competition so far (Hoffenheim, 10 yellows).
- No side has used more different players in the Europa League than Arsenal this season (22, level with Hertha Berlin and Vitoria Guimaraes).
- Only eight teams have had more shots than Red Star (47) in the Europa League this season, but the Serbs have scored just two goals - giving them the lowest conversion rate of sides to score more than once (4.3%).
- Olivier Giroud has been directly involved in eight goals in his last eight starts in Europe for Arsenal (seven goals, one assist).