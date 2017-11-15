Price of Football 2017: Results from BBC study at 22:00 GMT on 15 November

The Price of Football study analysed more price categories than ever this year

The BBC's annual Price of Football study returns for a seventh year on Wednesday.

The 2017 Price of Football data will feature on the BBC Sport website and across the BBC from 22:00 GMT and BBC Radio 5 live will be hosting a special discussion on our findings.

The most comprehensive study of its kind in Europe, and even bigger this year, we asked more than 230 clubs across England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and Europe for data.

This year we have analysed more than 2,000 ticket prices in 10 categories - cheapest and most expensive matchday ticket (on the gate and online), cheapest away ticket and most expensive away ticket, cheapest season ticket and most expensive season ticket, and for the first time this year, young adult season ticket and matchday prices.

The study also looks at the price of pies, teas, programmes and replica shirts.

This year we also analysed data on young adult ticket prices and investigated how young fans engage with football.

And you will be able to investigate your club's prices and work out your own price of football in our special interactive calculator on the BBC Sport website.

Last year's study found the cost of watching football in the UK had fallen or remained the same for the majority of fans.

Full figures will be available on the BBC Sport website from 22:00 GMT on Wednesday, 15 November.