Oliver Burke not fit for Scotland U21 qualifiers against Latvia and Ukraine

Burke has captained Scotland in the opening three group matches

Oliver Burke is out of the Scotland Under-21 squad for the European Championship qualifiers against Latvia and Ukraine at McDiarmid Park.

The West Bromich Albion forward is continuing his rehabilitation from a hamstring problem.

Celtic midfielder Michael Johnston is also missing, having started for the Scottish champions at the weekend.

Goalkeeper Robby McCrorie is included, joining twin brother Ross in coach Scott Gemmill's plans.

Ross has started Rangers' past three matches in central defence, while Robby has been loaned to Berwick Rangers by the Ibrox club.

St Mirren midfielder Kyle Magennis has also been called up.

Scotland are second in Group 4, with six points from three games following wins over the Netherlands and Latvia and a loss to England.

Burke, capped five times at senior level, scored in both of those victories and was captain of the side.

Latvia visit Perth on 10 November, with Ukraine following four days later.

The 2019 finals in Italy will feature 12 teams and also acts as the qualifier for the 2020 Olympic men's football tournament in Japan.

Scotland U21 squad

Goalkeepers: Ross Doohan (Celtic), Ryan Fulton (Hamilton), Robby McCrorie (Rangers), Jack Ruddy (Wolves)

Defenders: Jason Kerr (St Johnstone), Ross McCrorie (Rangers), Scott McKenna (Aberdeen), Calvin Miller (Celtic), Liam Smith (Hearts), John Souttar (Hearts), Greg Taylor (Kilmarnock), Ryan Williamson (Dunfermline)

Midfielders: Theo Archibald (Brentford), Chris Cadden (Motherwell), Allan Campbell (Motherwell), Greg Docherty (Hamilton), Kyle Magennis (St Mirren), Stephen Mallan (Barnsley), Lewis Morgan (St Mirren), Dominic Thomas (Kilmarnock)

Forwards: Ryan Hardie (Rangers), Oliver McBurnie (Swansea), Scott Wright (Aberdeen)