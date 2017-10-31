Tottenham Hotspur v Real Madrid

Harry Kane has scored five Champions League goals in three games this season

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino is "very confident" striker Harry Kane will be fit to face Real Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Kane has scored 13 goals in 12 games for Spurs this season but missed Saturday's 1-0 defeat by Manchester United with a hamstring problem.

He took part in training on Tuesday and could play at Wembley.

"He's on the list. Maybe it's possible for him to play but I don't want to say 100%," said Pochettino.

Spurs would qualify for the knockout stages of the Champions League with a win - as would their opponents Real.

The hosts are top of Champions League Group H, above the defending champions on goal difference. Both sides are six points clear of Borussia Dortmund and Apoel Nicosia.

Spurs winger Erik Lamela is available after just over a year out with a hip problem, but midfielder Victor Wanyama is still out with a knee problem.

Real forward Gareth Bale will miss the game against his old club after failing to recover from a calf injury. First-choice keeper Keylor Navas and centre-back Raphael Varane remain injured.

