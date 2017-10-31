Liverpool v NK Maribor

James Milner scored seven times for Liverpool last season but is yet to get off the mark this campaign

Liverpool midfielder James Milner says the side have "shown glimpses" of their potential this season.

The Reds have lost one of their last seven games in all competitions and top their Champions League group on goal difference ahead of Spartak Moscow.

In their previous game in the competition, they thrashed Wednesday's opponents Maribor 7-0 away from home.

"We have had injuries and I think we are waiting for it to click," Milner said ahead of the game.

"We have shown glimpses - when we showed it in Maribor, it was pretty devastating.

"We have to be on top of our game, set the tempo and come out all guns blazing."

Former England international Milner filled in at left-back for much of last season but has been mainly used as a substitute at the beginning of this season.

But he has started the last three games in his more familiar midfield role.

"Last season I was asked to do a job and I did that as well as I could. I said I didn't enjoy playing there but the team comes first," added Milner.

"I have definitely found myself enjoying my football again playing in midfield."

Coutinho and Lovren doubts

Manager Jurgen Klopp will make a late decision on the fitness of defender Dejan Lovren, who suffered a thigh in the warm-up before Saturday's victory over Huddersfield.

The 28-year-old Croatian, heavily criticised for his performance in the Reds' 4-1 Premier League defeat at Tottenham earlier this month, said a "disgusting" death threat against his family was sent to him on social media.

Midfielder Philippe Coutinho is a major doubt after he missed the Huddersfield game with a thigh injury, while full-backs Joe Gomez and Alberto Moreno will also be assessed.

Goalkeeper Loris Karius will continue in goal again in the competition, having started ahead of league regular Simon Mignolet in the previous three European matches.

