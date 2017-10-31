Napoli v Manchester City

Ederson is City's most dangerous" player, according to Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri because of his ability to start attacks

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany is still out with a calf injury as they prepare for Wednesday's Champions League game at Serie A leaders Napoli.

The centre-back has not played since August, but it was hoped he would return to training this week.

City will qualify for the knockout stages if they avoid defeat in Italy.

Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri says that Pep Guardiola's Premier League leaders "are the best team in Europe, led by the best coach in Europe".

City have won nine and drawn one of their league games this season, scoring 35 goals in their 10 games.

Napoli have had a similar start in Serie A, with 10 wins and a draw from 11 games - and 32 goals scored.

City won their reverse fixture 2-1 to go six points above the Italian side in Group F with three wins from three.

"They have a devastating force of impact on matches and they have scored so many of their goals in the first 20 minutes," Sarri added.

"Their matches have all been over by the 70th minute. They deserve great credit for what they did in the first match, no-one has escaped our pressing like that."

