Clyde part with manager Jim Chapman after poor run of results

Jim Chapman has said goodbye after five months at Broadwood Stadium

Clyde have parted company with manager Jim Chapman after a run of three defeats in Scottish League Two.

Chapman joined Clyde from League Two rivals Annan Athletic in May, but his side sit third bottom of the table.

The 52-year-old departs three days after heated exchanges between the management team and fans following Saturday's 4-2 home loss to Elgin City.

Clyde chairman Norrie Innes said: "For a number of reasons, things have not gone to plan on the football side."

Chapman, who has also managed Kilmarnock Ladies, Albion Rovers and Dumbarton, leaves with assistant manager John Joyce.

They had taken over from players Peter MacDonald and JP McGovern, who had finished last season in caretaker charge after the departure of former Scotland midfielder Barry Ferguson.

Innes, who became chairman in March, told Clyde's website: "Since my appointment, we as a board have worked very hard on the commercial and football operational side of the club.

"On both, we have made significant progress and we are building positive, long-term relationships and core facilities that will continue regardless of who is in position.

Former Scotland striker David Goodwillie's eight goals this season could not save Chapman

"However, it is clear that the overall performance, league results and position are not aligned with our expectations."

Annan had finished third in League Two last season under Chapman, six places above Clyde.

However, despite several players moving with the manager, the Cumbernauld side are only three points above bottom-placed Cowdenbeath and five points adrift of Annan.

"Change can be disruptive and challenging, especially for a part-time club, but this decision provides all parties with the opportunity to learn from the experience, move on and pursue our respective objectives and priorities," added Innes.

"We will now seek a new management team that will enable us to progress toward our football objectives."

Clyde, who have conceded 12 goals in their last four home games and have gone five league games without a win, plan a further announcement ahead of Saturday's trip to face Stenhousemuir.

Chapman's departure coincides with Billy Brown leaving his role as manager of Cowdenbeath.