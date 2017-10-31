Celtic: We deserved at least a draw with Bayern - Mikael Lustig

Celtic defender Mikael Lustig admitted his side should have defender better for Bayern's two goals

Celtic defender Mikael Lustig says the Scottish champions did not deserve to lose 2-1 to Bayern Munich.

The defeat knocked Celtic out of the Champions League, but the Swede insists their level of performance merited a better outcome.

"It's a good performance. We at least deserved one point," Lustig said.

"At least we showed to everyone, and especially to ourselves, that we can play in this level. That's better than before."

Bayern opened the scoring in the first half through Kingsley Coman, but Celtic played with confidence and composure, earning an equaliser after the break through Callum McGregor.

The teams were only level for four minutes, though, with Javi Martinez heading beyond Celtic goalkeeper Craig Gordon to restore the German champions' lead.

"We knew we're going to play against good players, but we pressed them well and created chances to score some goals," Lustig said.

"It's two goals that we think we can do better. The first one is a clearance for them.

"We were fighting back into the game and it feels a little bit easy the second one as well. Overall, the performance is okay."

With Paris St-Germain defeating Anderlecht 5-0, Celtic cannot finish in the top two, but they hold an advantage over the Belgian side in the race to finish third having won in Belgium last month.