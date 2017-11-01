Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Aberdeen, Dundee United

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Manager Brendan Rodgers says Celtic played like a real Champions League team despite losing to Bayern Munich last night. (Daily Mail)

Rangers say the have reached a financial settlement with Pedro Caixinha, rubbishing claims from their ex-manager's agent. (Daily Record)

Former Celtic star and TV pundit Chris Sutton hails Kieran Tierney as 'the best British-born full-back in Britain' after a brilliant display against Bayern Munich. (Sun)

Hearts midfielder Jamie Walker has been ruled out for up to a month with a hamstring strain. (Herald)

If Aberdeen want to fend off Rangers for manager Derek McInnes they must secure new stadium insists former goalkeeper Theo Snelders. (Daily Record)

Former Hibs and Rotherham manager Alan Stubbs has knocked back the chance to take over at Dundee United. (Daily Record)

Stubbs ended Hibs' long wait for Scottish Cup success in his two seasons at Easter Road

Hibs midfielder John McGinn could be a doubt for Scotland after playing with a thigh injury in last night's win at Kilmarnock. (Sun)

St Johnstone boss Tommy Wright could ask on-loan forward Michael O'Halloran to play through the pain of an ankle injury against league leaders Celtic. (Sun)

Hearts boss Craig Levein aims to tackle the club's left-back issue in the January transfer window. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Nottingham Forest boss Mark Warburton thinks striker Jason Cummings deserves his Scotland call up and says winger Barrie McKay will not be far behind. (Daily Express, print edition)

Scotland U21 coach Scot Gemmill insists he would be pleased to see any of his players called up to the senior side, even it meant they were unavailable for European Championship qualifiers. (Scotsman)

OTHER GOSSIP

Edinburgh assistant coach Duncan Hodge believes axed skipper Magnus Bradbury is ready to prove on the field of play that he has put his recent indiscretion behind him. (Scotsman)

Laura Muir's decision to miss the Commonwealth Games is a mature move, says the 1500m star's vet tutor and marathon runner Hayley Haining. (Herald, subscription required)