Omar Bogle: 'Third choice' striker joined Cardiff City for Warnock

Omar Bogle scored 62 goals for Solihull in 111 appearances

Striker Omar Bogle says manager Neil Warnock was the reason he joined Cardiff City - despite being told he would be third choice.

Bogle, 24, signed from Wigan in August, 2017 and scored on his first league start in Tuesday's win over Ipswich.

He is behind Kenneth Zohore and Danny Ward in the pecking order, but said he joined because of "the manager".

"His track record with players, I'd spoken to a lot of players who'd played under him," said Bogle.

"Everyone's got a good word to say about him. Nathaniel [Mendez-Laing, Cardiff winger] was here before I came and he's one of my good friends.

"At my age it wasn't about going somewhere for more money, it was about coming somewhere with a manager who could improve me, take me to the next level as a player.

"Every club you come to, you're going to have competition for places, but I back myself to train hard and get myself in the team and be playing."

Neil Warnock became Bluebirds boss in October, 2016

With last season's top scorer Zohore out injured and Ward, a summer signing from Rotherham, only fit enough to be on the bench, Bogle made his first Championship start for Cardiff against Ipswich.

He marked the occasion with an energetic display and a neatly taken goal in the second half.

"Omar has been busting a gut to play," Warnock said after the game.

"When I signed Omar I told his agent he would be third choice and he would have to fight for his place in the team.

"But I can't speak highly enough of him and he's worked hard to earn a spot."

From humble beginnings

Having joined Cardiff after the start of the season, Bogle undertook additional fitness training sessions.

He laughed when he was asked about Warnock's comment and said he expected to have to wait for his chance to play.

"Yeah, definitely. Ken's a good player and done well last year, the main striker for the team, and Wardy's already here so naturally I knew there would be a pecking order," Bogle added.

"With me being the last here, the others would get a chance before the opportunity came for me.

"I knew I would come in and have to compete with everyone else."

Bogle has had to work particularly hard for his opportunity, having spent the formative years of his professional career with non-league clubs.

As a youngster, he played for the academies of West Brom, Birmingham and Celtic but, having failed to make any first-team appearances, had to rebuild his career with non-league Hinckley United and Solihull Motors.

He then earned a move to Grimsby Town, where he was prolific, before moving to Wigan, then in the Championship, in January 2017.

It has been a protracted journey to the second tier of English football, and one which Bogle believes has been central to his determination to succeed at Cardiff.

"That's where it [hunger] comes from," he said.

"I was in the academies when I was younger and through, I believe, not applying myself and understanding work ethic and what it takes to be a top player, I ended up dropping down into non-league.

"Going into non-league opens your eyes and humbles you.

"You realise this isn't where you want to be playing, you want to be playing at the highest level.

]"I've had to work as hard as I can to get here and, to kick on again, I've got to keep upping the work rate."