Gary Rowett: Derby County boss impressed by growing Rams belief

Sam Winnall has four goals in three league starts and total of seven appearances for Derby

Derby County manager Gary Rowett says his side's growing self-belief is key to their four-game winning run.

The Rams fought back to beat Leeds United 2-1 on Tuesday, a result that moved Rowett's men up to fifth in the Championship table.

Sam Winnall scored twice after the break, taking his tally to three goals in two away wins in the past four days.

"We are never beaten. In the second half we showed a lot more belief," Rowett told BBC Radio Derby.

"We feel there are opportunities to win games at the moment. We are in good spirits.

"A lot of times when we have under-performed it has just been that extra belief of moving the ball quicker.

"In the second half we showed some real resilience and character."

Rowett, whose side are at home to Reading on Saturday in their last game before the international break, also praised his players for their attitude in training.

He added; "We will run and be very aggressive with that. We feel that not only do the players need to do that for fitness, but also for preventing injuries.

"We try to train how we play and we do some really good work off the pitch, but you need a bunch of players who are prepared to put the work in.

"And when you win four games in a row maybe they start to listen a tiny bit more than before.

"We have an opportunity to finish it off with five wins on the spin. We have to maintain it. You can't get carried away with it. We have to stay humble and work damn hard again."