Truro City and Torquay United could re-open groundshare talks if Cornish side are promoted

Plainmoor has been Torquay United's home since 1921

Truro City's chairman says he would ask Torquay United if the clubs can share Plainmoor if the White Tigers are promoted from National League South.

Truro will leave their Treyew Road ground at the end of the season in order for it to be redeveloped.

The club hope to move to the planned Stadium for Cornwall, but work on the arena in Truro has yet to start.

"Our friends at Torquay United will possibly host us again I would have to ask them," chairman Peter Masters said.

"I'm a good friend of (Torquay chairman) Clark Osborn, and I'm sure if Truro went knocking they would assist, there's not problem with that."

Sixth-placed Truro are currently in the play-off spots and face League One Charlton Athletic in their first-ever appearance in the FA Cup first round on Sunday.

With no suitable ground in Cornwall the two clubs agreed to share Plainmoor back in December 2015, but after works were delayed on plans for Truro's own new ground, City were able to negotiate an extended stay at Treyew Road.

Since scrapping plans to move to their own ground and share the proposed new Stadium for Cornwall with the Cornish Pirates, Truro were given another extension from the Treyew Road developers, who want to build a retail park on the site.

But that understanding ends at the end of the season, and if City are not promoted they will share with a local club.

In March City agreed a deal with South West Peninsula League side Bodmin Town to share their Priory Park ground, had they been forced out of Treyew Road in May of this year.

"If we get promoted then the decision will have to be taken as to 'do we want to take that promotion?'" Masters added to BBC Sport.

"If we do take it we'll be playing outside of the county for a period of one season, if we don't take it we'll be playing within Cornwall for that season.

"It's a big decision, but that decision can be made once we know what level of football we're going to be playing at."