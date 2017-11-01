Derry City: Shiels signs new Candystripes contract

Kenny Shiels has signed a two-year contract extension at the Brandywell

Derry City manager Kenny Shiels has penned a new deal which keeps him at the Brandywell until at least 2019.

The former Kilmarnock boss took over at Derry in November 2015 and has secured a European place in both of his seasons in charge.

"I am delighted that the chairman has shown faith in me," said Shiels

"When someone shows faith in me it makes me want to go out and work all the harder to bring success to the club."

City ended their 2017 Premier Division campaign in fourth place to ensure a place in the Europa League.

The 61-year-old Magherafelt man has enjoyed a long career in management, including Irish League stints and a year with the Northern Ireland U17 team.

Shiels was manager at BEC Tero Sasana in Thailand before he replaced Peter Hutton as Candystripes boss.