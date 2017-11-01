Wales football: Chris Coleman unclear on his future

Media playback is not supported on this device Wales boss Coleman unclear on future

International football: France v Wales Date: Friday, 10 November Venue: Stade de France, Saint-Denis Kick-off: 20:00 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One Wales, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary.

Chris Coleman admits Wales' November friendlies could be his last games as an international manager.

He had previously said he would leave his role, but has been urged to stay on by his senior players.

Coleman confirmed his representatives are holding talks with the Football Association of Wales.

"I have no idea. Theoretically yes, we don't play again until March," Coleman said, when asked if these could be his last games in charge.

Coleman has announced a 24-man squad for the friendlies with France in Paris on Friday, 10 November and Panama in Cardiff on Tuesday, 14 November.

Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale is selected despite not featuring for his club side since September because of a calf injury.

Wales failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia after losing to Republic of Ireland in October's decisive Group D qualifier.

Coleman, 47, took charge in January 2012 and led Wales to the semi finals of Euro 2016. The FAW wants Coleman to stay.

Wales will return to France for the first time since Euro 2016

'Not a bad way to sign off'

Coleman says Paris would be a fitting stage if their next two games are to be his last matches as Wales manager.

"I thought we would be here announcing the squad for the play-offs," he said.

"I was always confident of that. That did not happen. Nevertheless we have two good games.

"I was always going to be taking this camp. Is it my last camp? I really don't know.

"We are where we are, my contract is what it is. We are no further forward from where we were.

"If this is my last camp then it is not a bad way to sign off, I suppose. France in Paris - maybe the final that never took place for us.

"Panama at home is quite exciting for us. I really don't know what is going to happen."

'More elements in the equation'

Asked whether he wanted to stay, Coleman said there were "more elements in the equation," than just his contract and admitted it is not necessarily the most financially-lucrative option.

"I have to look at it. Can I take it forward, is the structure where I need it to be to take it forward? Are the facilities what we need to take it forward?

"I have always rewarded my staff because of the job they have done.

"So all things need to be right for us to take it forward.

"If you are managing Wales, this is not where as a manager you make your fortune.

"This is how it is, that is okay. But for where we are and where we have come from, we are at an important crossroads.

"Are we going to take it on? Am I the man to take it on? Have I got the tools to take it to the next step?

"The next step is going to be tougher than the last step because the margins are smaller.

"When we sit down it may be that not all parties agree on that, but that is my thinking, that's my take on it."

'More talks needed'

Coleman says he will be involved in further talks before any decision is made.

"That will be another two or three conversations, I would imagine, before we get a yes or a no from me or the other party," he said.

"Whether Wales will say 'no we can't do that, we can't take it to there' or I am saying 'that's what I need to take this further, you cannot give me that, let's shake hands, its been great,' - I don't know.

"But we are not there yet, I think that will definitely be after this camp because now everything will cease because the main thing is the football.

"We concentrate on that, we get together after this camp and start things again."

Wales: Hennessey, Ward, Maxwell, Davies, Chester, Taylor, Gunter, Lockyer, A Williams, Ampadu, Allen, Edwards, King, Ledley, Ramsey, Huws, J Williams, Watkins, Bale, Robson-Kanu, Vokes, Lawrence, Brooks, Woodburn.