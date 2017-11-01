Harry Wilson named in Wales U21s squad

Wilson is the youngest Wales international, having made his debut aged 16 years, 208 days in October, 2013 against Belgium

Liverpool winger Harry Wilson will continue his return from an Achilles injury in the Wales Under-21s squad for two forthcoming Euro 2019 qualifiers.

The senior Wales international is named in the squad to face Bosnia-Herzegovina on Friday, 10 November and Romania on Tuesday, 14 November at Bangor.

Rob Page welcomes back Chris Mepham after the defender missed their win over Liechtenstein through suspension.

Wales are fourth in Group 8 with six points from their first three games.

Wales Under-21s: Pilling, O Evans, Dasilva, Coxe, Mepham, Poole, Abbruzzese, Rodon, Smith, Broadhead, J Evans, Harris, Morrell, Roberts, Thomas, Matondo, Daniel James, Wilson