BBC Sport - FA Cup: How many previous winners are in the first round?

Past FA Cup winners aiming for first-round glory

BBC Sport looks back at 10 previous FA Cup winners who are in the first round of this year's competition, which kicks off this weekend.

Championship and Premier League clubs do not enter the FA Cup until the third round in January.

Watch Hyde United v MK Dons in the FA Cup first round, Friday 3 November, 19:30 GMT on BBC Two and the BBC Sport website & app.

Top videos

Video

Past FA Cup winners aiming for first-round glory

Video

Alli rattles Real five years on from debut

Video

Everton to lose 8-0? 'The Bar' predict the weekend's games

Video

'I left Barca as Iniesta was the next star'

Video

Williams' fancy fake & other great BBL plays of the week

Video

Plans to extend domestic season are 'ridiculous'

Video

Spurs’ progression is frightening – Ian Wright

Video

'Ajayi trade makes no sense for both teams!'

Top Stories