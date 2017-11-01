Aboubakar Kamara: Fulham to appeal against forward's sending off

Aboubakar Kamara was sent off in the 63rd minute against Bristol City, with the Whites already trailing 2-0

Fulham are to appeal against the red card shown to forward Aboubakar Kamara in their 2-0 defeat by Bristol City.

The 22-year-old Frenchman was dismissed for shoving Robins captain Bailey Wright off the ball after referee Scott Duncan consulted one of his assistants.

"The linesman interpreted it as violent conduct," boss Slavisa Jokanovic said.

"But this kind of situation happens in all Championship games. Aboubakar made a mistake as he gave the referee a chance to show him a red card."

The Serb continued: "I expect we will win this appeal."

Kamara, who joined Fulham in the summer from French side SC Amiens, has scored two goals in 14 appearances this season.

He is set to miss the Whites' next three matches, against Wolves, Derby County and Sheffield United, if the club's appeal fails.

Fulham 'must be brave'

Tuesday's loss means Fulham have only won one of their eight Championship games at Craven Cottage this season.

The west London club, beaten play-off semi-finalists last season, are 15th in the table, with 19 points from their 15 matches,

However, former Watford boss Jokanovic is optimistic they will improve results and be in the hunt once again for promotion to the Premier League.

"There are challenges in front of us and we must be positive," the 49-year-old told BBC Radio London.

"We must recover our confidence and be brave as this team can play good football. We have two points less than we did at this point last season.

"After 15 games we are four points from the top six and we will come back and fight to reach the top six this season."