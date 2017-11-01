Rangers: Graeme Murty tells players to be brave in their play

Rangers interim manager Graeme Murty was pleased with the way his side created their goals against Hearts

Rangers interim manager Graeme Murty has told the players to "be brave" in their play because it will be rewarded.

The Ibrox side defeated Hearts 3-1 in Murty's first game in charge following the departure of Pedro Caixinha.

Having analysed the game again, Murty believes the team can thrive by committing to a high intensity style.

"We have to reinforce to the players, when we move the ball quickly, spaces will open up and we just need to do it more," Murty told RangersTV.

Rangers fell behind at Murrayfield to Kyle Lafferty's free-kick, but struck back through Kenny Miller's double and a Josh Windass strike.

Murty says the goals show what the side is capable of, if the players are confident to perform adventurously.

"You look at the goals - Alfredo [Morelos] receiving the ball from Ross McCrorie's pass, and then the pass through into Kenny [Miller] for his finish," Murty said.

"James Tavernier's cross for Kenny's header was top-drawer. Then the move and the pattern, and the way we retained the ball after getting it back from [John] Souttar having pressed really well, and three or four quick passes later, we shifted and changed the angle, Kenny's through ball for Josh and the finish - fantastic."

Media playback is not supported on this device Scottish Premiership highlights: Hearts 1-3 Rangers

Murty is in his second spell as interim coach, having led the first team after Mark Warburton left the club earlier this year. He will remain in charge until a successor to Caixinha is appointed, with Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes considered to be the frontrunner.

Former Scotland defender Murty, the head development coach at Ibrox, says he did not enjoy the experience of being in charge last weekend because there was too much to consider in the build-up to the game.

"I was always wanting to know if I had done enough - had I covered that in pre-match? Had I done this, had I done that?" Murty said.

"I eventually managed to let it go and let the players go and do their thing, and trust the players to go and carry it out. But, on the side lines, it is always a test for the emotions.

"I didn't enjoy it, but I was satisfied by it, and I thought there were a couple of passages of play, even in the first half when we were down, that eased me a little bit as I thought we had it and we were going to come good."