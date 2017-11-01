Jack Wilshere: Arsene Wenger says England should recall midfielder

Wilshere last played for England in their last-16 defeat by Iceland at Euro 2016

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger believes midfielder Jack Wilshere should be recalled by England for their friendlies later this month.

Wilshere, 25, has made 34 appearances for England but has not played since the 2-1 loss to Iceland at Euro 2016.

England manager Gareth Southgate announces his squad for the games against Germany and Brazil on Thursday.

"A super-fit Jack, I don't know how you can keep him out of the English squad," Wenger said on Wednesday.

"I think he is ready personally, he was not three weeks ago, but he is ready now. In every single competition he is ready to play."

Wilshere, whose career has been hampered by injuries, spent last season on loan at Bournemouth and is out of contract at Arsenal next summer.

He has only managed 80 Premier League starts for Arsenal since his debut nine years ago, and made his first Premier League appearance for Wenger's side in 14 months during last month's 5-2 win at Everton.

Wenger also hailed Wilshere's "outstanding" performance for Arsenal in the Europa League in September, adding he was "on his way back to his best".

England play Germany at Wembley on Friday, 10 November before another home game against Brazil on Tuesday, 14 November.