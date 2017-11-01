BBC Sport - WSL 1: Why are Chelsea Ladies so deadly in front of goal?
Why are Chelsea Ladies so deadly in front of goal?
BBC football analyst Pat Nevin looks at why WSL 1 leaders Chelsea Ladies are on devastating goalscoring form at the moment, with the team scoring 52 goals in their last 12 league games.
