Dundee: Neil McCann insists bottom side's recovery will take time

Neil McCann has started his managerial career where he began playing

Dundee manager Neil McCann insists turning around the club's fortunes "won't happen overnight".

The Dens Park side are bottom of the Scottish Premiership, level on points with Kilmarnock but with an inferior goal difference.

McCann's Dark Blues take on Hibernian at Easter Road on Saturday then host Rangers the following weekend.

"I've said before it wont be a quick fix, it is long-term in order to get to where we want to be," McCann said.

"It won't happen overnight.

"I've told the group that they don't suddenly go from a brilliant performance - particularly against Kilmarnock [in September] - to a weak performance and suddenly you're not good enough.

"There's no panic, I want to make that crystal clear. There's no panic from me and no panic from the group, they just have to trust that the work they're doing has to bear out better results."

Dundee lost all four of their league fixtures in October and McCann said after Saturday's home defeat by Hamilton Academical that he was "not frightened" of the job.

The 43-year-old, who started his playing career at Dundee, took over from Paul Hartley towards the end of last season and kept the side in the Premiership.

"I don't feel under pressure for my job, no," he added. "I took this job which is a massive job and I'm very proud to be in [it].

"I always put a big amount of pressure on myself to do things to the best of my ability, and I believe I am.

"What I feel pressure on is making sure I'm continuing to coach these guys to make them better and eradicate mistakes and turn it round.

"I'm not scared of hard work, and this week has been a really good week in terms of preparation.

"People keep saying to me 'Dundee are playing some football', and we are, but it's meaningless without results, I'm not ignorant to that fact. We will change that with hard work.

"What I have here so far is a board that has been really positive and can see the signs of what we're trying to do."