Gareth Bale: Wales to discuss forward's availability with Real Madrid

Gareth Bale joined Real Madrid from Tottenham in 2013 for a then world record fee of £85m

Wales will discuss with Real Madrid how much Gareth Bale will feature during this month's friendly matches against France and Panama.

Calf and hamstring injuries mean Bale has not played since scoring in Real's Champions League win at Borussia Dortmund in September.

The 28-year-old is in Wales' squad for friendlies in France on 10 November and at home to Panama three days later.

"We are in open dialogue with Real," said Wales manager Chris Coleman.

"We will be governed by what they say. He will be training with us because he is at a good level.

"If they say he can play 10 or 20 minutes then great if they say no then absolutely not."

Bale was absent for Wales' last two World Cup qualifiers in October, with Coleman's side missing out on qualification following defeat at home to the Republic of Ireland.

The former Tottenham player has resumed light training with Real but has yet to take a full part in sessions.

Coleman has said he will select different teams for the upcoming friendly matches, with an experienced side expected to take on France in Paris and a more experimental line-up in the pipeline for Panama's visit.

Even if it is only from the bench, the Wales manager is hopeful Bale will play some part.

"We will tell them [Real] this is where he is and they will get data off us everyday like they always do," Coleman added.

"We will know anyway when we see him but if Madrid say he is not playing, he is not playing.

"If they say he can play 20 or 30 that is exactly what will happen but we are just delighted that he is going to be involved in some capacity."