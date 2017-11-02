Dan Butler: Newport County win appeal against defender's red card

Newport defender Dan Butler was sent off in the 3-0 loss at Notts County

Newport County have won their appeal against Dan Butler's red card in the 3-0 loss at Notts County last weekend.

The 23-year-old defender was sent off by referee Craig Hicks in the 34th minute of the League Two game for leading with his elbow as he challenged Matt Tootle for a high ball.

But Newport lodged a successful appeal with the Football Association.

Butler is now free of suspension and can play in Saturday's FA Cup first-round match at home to Walsall.