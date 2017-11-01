Yann Kermorgant: Reading striker signs new extended deal until summer 2019

Yann Kermorgant (right) has only played twice so far this season after hip and groin surgery

Reading striker Yann Kermorgant has put his retirement plans on hold by signing a contract extension with the club.

Kermorgant, 35, had intended to call time on his playing career at the end of this season, but has now signed a deal through to the summer of 2019.

He scored 19 goals last season as the Royals finished third and reached the Championship play-off final.

"Everyone is happy he has signed up to stay with us for another year," Reading manager Jaap Stam said.