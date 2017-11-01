Sunderland name Billy McKinlay & Robbie Stockdale as joint caretaker managers

Billy McKinlay was assistant to David Moyes at Real Sociedad and Sunderland

Billy McKinlay and Robbie Stockdale will take joint caretaker charge of Sunderland for Sunday's local derby at Middlesbrough.

The pair, who were part of the coaching setup, are to step in after Simon Grayson was sacked on Tuesday.

Grayson's departure was announced after a draw with bottom-of-the-table Bolton, four months after his appointment.

Sunderland, who were relegated from the Premier League last term, are 22nd in the Championship after 15 games.

McKinlay, 48, had an eight-day spell in charge of Watford in 2014 and joined Sunderland along with then-manager David Moyes last season.

Stockdale, 37, made 91 appearances for Sunday's opponents Middlesbrough, with whom he started his career, between 1997 and 2004.

The club have not won a match at home in 19 games, a run which extends back to December of 2016 when they beat Watford 1-0.

Since Roy Keane's exit in December 2008, the Black Cats have had nine full-time managers.