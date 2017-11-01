SWPL: Glasgow City beat Spartans, Hibernian defeat Rangers

Hayley Lauder scored twice in Glasgow's defeat of Spartans

Just two points separate Glasgow City and Hibernian at the top of the Scottish Women's Premier League table, with only three games left, after both won their midweek matches.

League leaders Glasgow City were 4-0 winners at home to Spartans.

And Hibs beat visitors Rangers 2-0 to make it six points from six for new head coach Kevin Milne.

After this weekend's fixtures, the top two meet on 12 November at Ainslie Park in Edinburgh.

Champions City, playing at Airdrie's Excelsior Stadium for the final time, took the lead in 16 minutes through Abi Grant.

However, despite constant pressure they had to wait until 55 minutes for the second, Grant netting with a drilled 18-yard shot.

Scotland goalkeeper Lee Alexander pulled off a fine save from point-blank range to deny Spartans' Laura Gavin and preserve City's 15-game run without conceding a domestic goal.

Hayley Lauder scored twice in eight minutes to put the game beyond the visitors.

Hibs had goalkeeper Jenna Fife to thank for two terrific first-half saves keeping Rangers at bay.

And five minutes into the second half, Rachael Small gave the home side the lead when she finished Siobhan Hunter's through ball.

With 14 minutes left, Abi Harrison turned her marker and found the net to make it 2-0.