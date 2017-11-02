Tyler Deric: Houston Dynamo goalkeeper arrested over alleged domestic assault

Deric has made 26 appearances for Houston Dynamo this season and was the MLS player of the month in October

Houston Dynamo goalkeeper Tyler Deric has been suspended indefinitely by Major League Soccer, a day after he was arrested for assault in connection with an alleged domestic incident.

The 29-year-old was arrested after he reportedly headbutted his girlfriend.

A Dynamo statement read: "We take these matters very seriously and are working closely with MLS and local authorities.

"We support the league's decision to suspend the player pending further investigation."

Deric has made 26 appearances this season, his ninth campaign with Dynamo, and in October was named as the MLS player of the month.

Houston's next match is the second leg of their conference semi-final against Portland Timbers in the MLS play-offs on Monday. The first leg finished 0-0.